(WFSB) - Another holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this Thanksgiving may look a little more normal now that we have vaccines to help provide protection.
"I think this year is going to be the most highly variable Thanksgiving celebrations that we've probably ever seen," Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser of the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State University tells us.
CDC guidance for a safe Thanksgiving is more relaxed than last year for fully vaccinated families.
Getting together can be done safely.
There's not enough time for kids ages five to eleven to become fully vaccinated by the holiday, but having a first dose of the vaccine does provide a good deal of protection, according to Dr. Gonsenhauser.
"Many of those celebrations where the kids are getting vaccinated, you can rest assured that the majority are likely also vaccinated, so those are going to be very safe environments," stated Dr. Gonsenhauser.
The concern lies with gatherings with people who are unvaccinated.
For those who haven't rolled up their sleeves, the CDC says to wear a well-fitted mask indoors if you're vaccinated, but live in an area of high transmission or you're around someone with a weakened immune system, it's recommended you wear a mask as well.
The agency says outdoor celebrations are safer and advises a delay in travel plans until you're fully vaccinated, and if multiple households are getting together, another layer of protection is COVID-19 testing.
"To make sure that celebration can be safe and nobody takes home the wrong kind of memory or souvenir in a COVID infection," added Dr. Gonsenhauser.
