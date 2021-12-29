BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The pandemic has taken a toll on folks, both mentally and physically.
Many have been less active and subsequently gained weight, but one program in Connecticut is helping hundreds of folks take control of their life and weight.
About a year and a half ago, Terri Sprague made a life-altering decision.
"I got to the point where I was just very unhappy with my weight. I was tired all the time. I felt there were things I couldn’t to do that I wanted to do with my weight," Sprague tells us.
In July of 2020, she chose to get bariatric surgery and now, she’s down more than 120 pounds.
"It’s a major change. I have a lot of energy. I am able to do a lot of things I couldn’t do, I can keep up with my kids in their twenties, I go out dancing with my friends and husband, I was able to go horseback riding for the first time in fifteen years," Sprague explained.
After having the gastric sleeve done, she doesn’t have to use her sleep apnea machine anymore and she has reduced her blood pressure and cholesterol medicine.
Dr. David Kang at Bristol Hospital says they work with about 150 patients a year and have seen an increase during the pandemic.
"I’d recommend it for really anyone who not only is overweight, but also has health conditions, joint paint, hypertension, diabetes, because bariatric surgery is efficient for weight loss, but it is also very efficient for relieving these conditions," said Dr. Kang.
Depending on the procedure, patients can expect to lose sixty-five to seventy-five percent of their excess body weight.
"The typical patient has a BMI greater than forty or greater than thirty-five with comorbid conditions," noted Dr. Kang.
Dr. Kang says if you’re thinking about the surgery, talk to your doctor about the risks and the benefits.
"You need to be ready, but you certainly should start checking it out if you think it's something that will help your life," Sprague added.
You can learn more about the procedure here.
