HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Between flu and cold season, there is a lot going around right now.
Doctors say many of those viruses, often come with a fever, but that’s not always a bad thing.
“I think fevers are that one piece of information that can be a red alert that something is going on,” said Dr. Patricia Garcia, pediatric hospitalist for Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
That’s why she said parents often worry about them.
“I think a lot of parents are really worried that the fever itself can cause damage to the child’s brain or the child’s organs. The first thing I always do is really reassure parents that fever is a normal response and it’s a normal response usually to an infection. And it’s a healthy response,” Garcia said.
A fever is anything over 100.4, and Garcia said digital thermometers are the most accurate.
“Babies, you want to use a rectal thermometer. And then as the child gets older and is able to hold it in their mouth, do an oral temperature,” Garcia said.
She also said it is a good idea to keep a log.
“It’s helpful to know how high the fever is and how long. As a pediatrician, when I’m evaluating a child with a fever, I want to know how long the fever has being going on and how high it’s been,” Garcia said.
When it comes to the right time to calling a doctor, Garcia said it all depends on the child.
“The most important thing is the child’s age. So, any child under 2 months who hasn’t had their first set of vaccines yet, is at an increased risk for a serious infection both because they haven’t had immunizations but also because their immune system isn’t fully developed. So, in that age group, just one fever, they should call their doctor right away,” Garcia said.
As they get older, if your child is acting okay, you can wait it out and just look for signs of trouble.
“Ultimately, the parent really knows best. If your child has a fever and they aren’t acting like themselves. Either they are too sleepy, or they are not playing, not eating drinking, not making wet diapers, something seems off to you as a parent you definitely want to call a doctor right away,” Garcia said.
While you can’t do much to treat a fever, you can make your child more comfortable with things like Motrin, Tylenol, and plenty of rest and fluids to help ease the achiness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.