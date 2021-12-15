(WFSB) - Winter not only brings cold and flu season, but drier air as well.
That means many people may be turning to a humidifier for relief.
In this week’s Wellness Wednesday report, a doctor explained what people need to know before they use one.
“This time of year, as we get into winter, the humidity in the air starts to dry,” said Dr. Beth Natt, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. “What that does is it dries out our nasal passages and makes it feel like we have more congestion.”
Natt said a humidifier can help.
“What’s nice about humidifiers is they raise the humidifiers in the room so it’s easier for those mucus layers to move and you don’t have that congestion in your noise and sinuses,” she explained. “If you see a kid getting a lot of nose bleeds, that’s a clue to increase the humidity in the air.”
However, Natt said there are some things people need to know.
She said the cool mist ones are safer.
“The cool mist humidifiers are preferred simply because the warm mist has a little bit higher risk of hurting a child because of the heat,” Natt said. “So that’s why the AARP is always going to recommend the cool mist humidifier.”
She also said to use distilled water instead of tap water from your faucet, which has added minerals.
Plus, make sure to clean it often to avoid mold and bacteria. Also, steer clear of adding essential oils.
“Sometimes people will think about using things like aromatherapy to add to the humidifier,” Natt said. “That concerns me because they are oils that would then be inhaled. We would not recommend doing [that] even though they do smell good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.