NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – The rain that’s predicted this week probably won’t ease the drought that’s hit parts of Connecticut.
Wells are drying up and well drillers can’t keep up with the demand.
Homeowners with shallow wells are seeing a low flow at the tap.
When Canterbury homeowner German Calle started getting low water pressure, and the water coming out of the tap had an odor, he knew his 70-year-old well was going dry.
“About two months ago, it started to get dry, less water and less water,” Calle said.
Calle’s not alone. The lack of rain has caused a drought in the eastern half of the state up through Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
“In the last two weeks, we’ve probably have gone on, I’m going to guess fifteen to twenty calls,” said Early Semmelrock of LaFramboise Drilling.
Earl Semmelrock has seen this drought cycle seven to eight times in his 40 years with LaFramboise Well Drilling. He says the lack of a wet winter kicked it off.
“Typically, you see problems with these shallow wells starting in August, September, October are typically dry months,” Semmelrock said.
The Uncas Health District points out some of the signs that there are well problems, which include:
The pump turns on more frequently
A drop in water pressure
The taste of the water has changed
The water is cloudy or silty
“I would say if people have shallow wells, like an older home with a hand dug well, those are the most vulnerable,” said Michael Dietz, UConn Department of Natural Resources.
UConn Professor Michael Dietz said as the climate change warms up, people should expect more droughts.
“If you have a drilled well and have some issues here and there, it may be time to think about having it drilled deeper as well,” Dietz said.
An overview from home-advisor.com says homeowners should expect a new well to cost on average $5,500 to $12,000 at $15 to $30 per square foot.
