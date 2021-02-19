HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut was in the final stretch of a long-duration series of snow storms.
An Early Warning Weather Alert from Channel 3 remains in place through the evening hours.
A winter storm advisory was issued for the entire state through Friday evening.
"It will wrap up/end later [Friday] evening," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Between now and then, snow will be scattered. From lulls to light/moderate now can be expected."
School districts announced closures and remote learning for Friday. See the list here.
Periods of light snow are expected to continue on Friday and could stick around until late in the evening.
"Additional accumulation will be minor, an inch maybe two," Dixon said.
A batch of heavy snow dumped between 1 and 6 inches of snow across southern Connecticut on Thursday. Meanwhile, there was only about a trace of snow in Staffordville, and only about 0.5 inches in Rocky Hill.
When all is said and done, total snow accumulations may range from 2 to 5 inches in northern Connecticut, and 4 to 8 inches in southern Connecticut.
Much colder air will move into the state on Friday night on a gusty west-to-northwest wind.
The weekend will be storm free, but blustery and cold.
"Dry and cold both days, highs 30 to 35," Dixon said. "Partly sunny Saturday and windy [with] single digit wind chill in the morning, teens/20s during the evening. [It will be] brighter with a calmer wind Sunday."
Another system with rain and snow is possible for Monday afternoon and evening.
"A fairly quick moving disturbance brings rain/snow to CT later Monday," Dixon said. "Then, we should have a few quieter, storm-free days. Oh, and it gets milder, too! Highs should be near/above normal in the 40s by midweek."
(4) comments
Must be that global warming causing this and the troubles down in Texas. LMFAO! Dumbocraps.
Seriously? Do you know how seasons work or are you a Flat Earth Believer? Global warming causes extremes in BOTH directions. But, you wouldn't know that because it requires you to actually do some reading and, most importantly, comprehending what you read.
Hahaha Nice work Tucker Hawley. Your ignorance is sad and entertaining.
Deep Purple? If there is fog over a lake, is that Smoke on the Water?
