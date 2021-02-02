HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Cooper dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the state.
However, the storm was not quite done with the state on Tuesday.
A winter storm warning remained in effect for Litchfield County until 4 p.m. A winter storm advisory was in place for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties, also until 4 p.m.
"Though the heaviest precipitation has moved out of the state, we're not quite done with Winter Storm Cooper just yet," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "It's a very slow moving system."
Throughout the day, occasional snow, a wintry mix and rain can be expected.
"Snowfall accumulations will be minimal, a coating to an inch at best, although there could be a few more inches of snow in the northwest hills," Haney said. "A wintry mix may also coat up spots with a little bit of ice in northern Connecticut."
Wind may also be a factor with gusts topping out between 30 and 40 mph.
Temperatures should be in the low- and mid-30s. However, wind chills will make them feel like the teens and low-20s.
Tuesday night should feature mostly cloudy skies and a few possible snow showers with lows in the 20s.
Snow showers from Winter Storm Cooper could continue into Wednesday.
The storm won't be completely out of the picture until Thursday.
Haney said most of the state received between 10 and 18 inches of snow on Monday from the storm.
"We set new daily snowfall records in Hartford and Bridgeport," Haney said.
At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, which keeps records for the Hartford area, 11.7 inches was recorded, which broke the 2011 record of 5.9 inches.
In Bridgeport, 15.2 inches of snow fell, make it one of the top six snowiest days of all time in the city.
Other places, such as Danbury, recorded 19 inches of snow. Watertown had 16 and West Haven picked up 15.
