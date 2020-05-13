MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Seniors at Wesleyan University in Middletown will have a commencement this year.
However, it will be a virtual one, according to an announcement made by university president Michael Roth.
"This year, at noon on Sunday, May 24, the commencement ceremony will be (as it must) virtual," Roth announced. "We have arranged for the honorary degree recipients and our student speaker to deliver their remarks in a series of pre-recorded videos. My remarks and the conferral of degrees will be live."
Binswanger awards will be presented on a future occasion, Roth said.
"There will be much to celebrate," he continued. "Primarily, the resiliency of our seniors and our graduate students who managed to hold the course in the face of unforeseen difficulties and disappointments. We will do our best to acknowledge them on May 24, and again next year at an in-person ceremony."
A formal e-invitation to graduating students and their families was said to be forthcoming.
More information can be read here.
