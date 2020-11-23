This holiday season, most of us will likely be spending more time at home.

Also likely is that some or many holiday movies will be seen at some point.

They're hard to avoid.

Scott Higgins from Wesleyan’s College of Film and the Moving Image released a list of the Top 10 Must-See Holiday movies:

10. Elf

9. A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas

8. While You Were Sleeping

7. The Preacher’s Wife

6. Die Hard

5. White Christmas

4. Shop Around the Corner

3. Miracle on 34th Street

2. Meet Me in St. Louis

1. It’s A Wonderful Life

