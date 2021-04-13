MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Wesleyan University in Middletown is requiring that all students receive a COVID-19 vaccine before they arrive on campus for the fall semester.
The university released a statement this week.
"With the recent expansion of eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut and around the country, and given Wesleyan’s relatively low positivity rate throughout the 2020–21 academic year, we are looking toward the future with cautious optimism," the university said. "We expect that our fall semester will see us return to residential life and the close-knit, stimulating campus environment so meaningful to all of us."
Exceptions to the rule would be those who have approved medical or religious reasons.
Every student will need to verify their vaccination status with the school prior to arrival.
Wesleyan said it is working on sponsoring a clinic for students who are currently on campus.
"Students who are currently studying remotely, on leave this semester, or unable to participate in the clinic for any reason, as well as for incoming new students, should consult local guidelines for the most up-to-date information about when and how to obtain a vaccination," the university said.
The school also encouraged its faculty and staff to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
"We remain encouraged by and appreciative of the hard work of our students, faculty, and staff over the past year in following the protocols outlined on Keep Wes Safe and in the COVID Code of Conduct," it said. "By social distancing, wearing face coverings, and frequently testing, among other actions, our campus community has consistently logged COVID positivity rates that are significantly lower than state and national rates. As more of us are vaccinated, we believe these relatively low rates will continue, but we must not let our guard down."
Information about Connecticut's vaccine rollout, including registration and clinic locations, can be found here.
