MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Officials with Wesleyan University passed down punishment to a fraternity recently.
School representatives said that the unnamed fraternity has been suspended as a result of a hazing incident that also violated the school's COVID protocols.
It is unclear how many students were suspended or how long they are suspended for.
Wesleyan University stated that they are not commenting on individual student disciplinary matters, per school policy.
