BECKET, MA (WFSB) - State Police in Massachusetts say a Connecticut man was one of the people involved in a crash on the Mass Pike in Becket.
It happened on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike around 3:20 Friday afternoon.
According to Mass State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio, a tractor trailer, being operated by a 67-year-old West Granby man, rear ended a 2002 Toyota Camry.
The force of the crash sent the Camry forward and into a 2008 Toyota Sienna.
The driver of the Camry was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he died from his injuries.
The passenger in the Camry was hospitalized with serious injuries, while the operator of the Sienna was taken to an area hospital with possible injuries.
The operator of the tractor trailer was not injured and is facing criminal charges.
Mass State Police continue to investigate.
