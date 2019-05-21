WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – An aquatics center in West Hartford was vandalized late Monday night.
Officers were dispatched to the Cornerstone Aquatics Center on Buena Vista Road just before midnight.
A maintenance worker found the front door had been smashed with a rock.
Officers also found several other windows had been smashed and that entry into the center had been made.
According to police, the suspect(s) had attempted to pry open a register, but was unsuccessful.
Nothing had been stolen from the center.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Hartford Police.
