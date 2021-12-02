WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A West Hartford man, Carey L. Mallach, was arrested and charged for stealing more than $17,800 from the American School for the Deaf Dormitory Supervisor’s Union Local 3949 of AFT-CT.
Mallach was acting as the union’s treasurer.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Mallach would deposit checks, which were generally dues, then receive cash back from the teller.
He also made cash withdrawals from the checking account through a teller.
Mallach was arrested by Inspectors from the Statewide Prosecution Bureau of the Office of the Chief State's Attorney and charged with one count of larceny in the second degree and two counts of forgery in the second degree.
Mallach was released on a written promise to appear in Hartford Superior Court, G.A. No. 14, on December 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.