WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police dusted for prints after a bagel shop burglary in West Hartford.
It happened at the Goldberg's Bakery Cafe on New Britain Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to police.
No one was inside the business at the time of the burglary, so no injuries were reported.
A suspect is being sought.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Hartford police.
