WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Starting today, it’s going to be a lot easier to enjoy a meal outside your favorite restaurant in West Hartford.
Town leaders are planning to set up barriers in Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center to expand outdoor dining.
West Hartford restaurants have already been relying heavily on their patio areas, but they are going to get a major shot in the arm today, because, later this morning, work crews are going to set up barriers, which will create even more space for outdoor tables.
Those same barriers were taken down in November, because as the temperatures dipped, sadly, fewer people were willing to eat outside, but now, the warm weather is returning, along with a lot more outside dining options.
Restaurant owners have a few reasons to be excited.
Several restaurant limitations were lifted this past Saturday so now there is no limit on the size of outdoor tables, customers are able to order alcohol without food, and curfew has been bumped back from 11 p.m. to midnight.
On May 19, every single restaurant restriction in the state will be lifted.
That means no capacity limits, no maximum table size, and no social distancing requirement.
The barriers will limit parking in West Hartford Center and Blue Back Square so you may want to show up early to get a table.
