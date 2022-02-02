WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – West Hartford's high schools will be getting new mascots.

The Board of Education voted Tuesday night to change the names of both the Conard Chieftain and Hall Warrior mascots.

“These names continue to conjure up stereotypes, which harm everyone," one local resident said at the board meeting.

“Changing the names is a pointless waste of time and money," another argued.

It was a split room at the Town Hall in West Hartford as neighbors voiced their stance.

“Now is the time for change and I want West Hartford to continue it’s legacy of being an enforcer of such," one resident noted.

“History is not there for you to like or dislike. It is there for you to learn from," one resident stated.

Funding restrictions announced for high schools with 'offensive Native American nicknames or mascots' High schools may have some funding withheld if they don't change nicknames or mascots deemed offensive to the state's Native American tribes.

This was an issue that was first brought up in 2015.

“The result from that vote at the time was to remove the image. However, the names remained," said Lorna Thomas-Farquharson, chair of the West Hartford Board of Education.

The schools stopped using all Native American imagery, including mascots.

One of the reasons the issue was back on the table was partly because of a change in a Connecticut law.

Last June, the state passed an act stating no municipality will be paid a grant from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan fund if a school uses nicknames or mascots deemed offensive.

West Hartford schools currently receive $28,000 from that fund, but the Board of Education chair said this was about more than the money.

“We are talking more than funding here. We are talking principality and so this is not about monetary gain. This is about principles and views and thoughts in that regard," Thomas-Farquharson added.

When it came down to a vote, the board voted five to two to change the Chieftain name, and four to three to change the Warriors name.

The Board of Education will now move forward with coming up with new names to replace those mascots.

It hopes to have new names by June.