WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As people try to deal with the new normal due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are seeking ways to decrease stress and anxiety.
Copper Beech Institute in West Hartford is a place people can go to find some peace and quiet, without customers ever having to go there in person.
With more than 1,000 new people participating in just the last month, executive director Brandon Nappi said it's an oasis for mindfulness and resilience training during what he called a mental health crisis brought on by COVID-19.
"We have many programs now available for free and online," Nappi said. "For everyone, this might look different. It might be a walk, it might be journaling, it might be prayer, it might be connecting with loved ones."
They're half hour courses that offer guided breath and awareness practice, conversation and some words of inspiration. Teachers hope to give people the tools they need to practice on their own.
"Scientists from around the world have been studying the effects of mindfulness and meditation for over 30 years now," Nappi said. "The research has really been convincing that mindfulness can be helpful, specifically for people moving through anxiety, depression, stress, burnout, and can help them to be adaptive in new situations."
Nappi said The Labyrinth on the property is another resource people can use.
"As long as people are appropriately social distancing, we we welcome people to the labyrinth to get outside as a way of caring for ourselves and really exploring the opportunity to grow and reflect in this really difficult moment," he said.
Nappi encouraged everyone to be gentle with themselves and others to develop a practice of self care and ask for help if needed.
More information about the Copper Beech Institute can be found on its website here.
