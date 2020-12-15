WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The pandemic has so many people feeling stressed and anxious.
So, for those looking for a unique way to let out that stress, a new business in West Hartford may be able to help.
If you’re having a bad day, or a bad year, Smash Avenue on New Park Avenue in West Hartford can help.
“In my opinion, this is the number one place to come and let out your stress, let out your anxiety,” said James Ross, co-owner of Smash Avenue.
Guests put on protective gear, choose a weapon, and start smashing.
“You find a room full of ‘smashables,’ we have two rooms, and you just release all the stress that you have,” said Shaun Chambers, co-founder and CEO of Smash Avenue.
Depending on the package that you order, you can opt to smash something small like a bottle, or something larger like a computer monitor.
From fax machines to televisions, guests can smash just about anything.
“We’ve had divorce parties here, we’ve had birthday parties here,” said Chambers, who knows firsthand how important it is to relieve one’s stress.
“Due to the COVID pandemic, my partners and I have lost some family members,” he explained.
On top of that, Chambers owns two gyms in Hartford, and with capacity restrictions, business has been tough.
“We knew that we weren’t the only ones going through these issues, so we wanted to open a business that would help people who were going through some of the same struggles we were,” Chambers said.
Smash Avenue opened just a few weeks ago, and it’s the state’s only smash room.
The owners hope it serves as an innovative and safe way for people to be able to safely get out their stress.
Special safety precautions are in place because of COVID, so guests have to wear a mask and get their temperature taken.
Smash Avenue is open Thursday through Sunday.
For more information, click here.
