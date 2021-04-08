WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – With anyone in Connecticut age 16 and up eligible to get vaccinated, the number of clinics in Connecticut is growing.
Thursday, a new site opens in West Hartford at an old ShopRite location on Kane Street.
The town hopes to speed up vaccinations with the clinic.
West Hartford will be able to vaccinate an additional 600 people each week with the new location, according to town officials.
The nearly 72,000 square foot ShopRite closed in Nov. 2019.
The West Hartford Bloomfield Health District had the location set up for its grand opening on Thursday.
The town partnered with the West Hartford Bloomfield Health District and the Wakefern Food Corporation to transform the building into a large-scale vaccine clinic. It’ll be open throughout April and May.
Wakefern offered the site rent-free for the effort. The town is responsible for the cost of utilities, set up, and maintenance.
The town said costs to open the clinic are reimbursable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.
With the new vaccine site, West Hartford is expected to double the number of vaccines it administers each week.
The new site came as Connecticut’s positivity rate stood at 3.84-percent, as of Wednesday’s numbers from the state Department of Public Health. Five more people died from the virus in the last day.
People can schedule an appointment at the clinic through the state’s Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS. Information about that can be found here.
The clinic’s address is 46 Kane St. in West Hartford.
The location is convenient. It’s close to the highway and a close enough walk from a number of neighborhoods in the Parkville section of Hartford.
Information about the state's vaccine rollout, including other clinic locations, can be found here.
