WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A crash that closed part of New Park Avenue in West Hartford on Tuesday morning sent three people to the hospital.
The road is closed between Jefferson and Flatbush avenues.
Officials said one of the cars was traveling northbound on New Park Avenue when it crashed into a parked car on Darcy Street.
It happened around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
The car then slammed into a home, bursting into flames. It also caused extensive damage.
People inside the home were evacuated safely.
"Since the car was on fire, the police officers that were here prior to our arrival actually got the people out of the vehicles. They were able to get the people out through the doors," said West Hartford Fire Dept. Battalion Chief John Sokolowski.
The fire was quickly put out and three people were sent to the hospital.
A tire from one of the vehicles also struck the third floor of the home.
A utility pole and wires also came down as a result from the crash.
#BREAKING: A car crash has shut down a portion of New Park Ave. by Flatbush Ave. in West Hartford. One car slammed into a home and the other is in the bushes. The crash took down a utility pole and power lines. No word yet from @WestHartfordPD on injuries. @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/7JecPXPdoP— Ayah Galal (@ayahgalal) July 27, 2021
Crews from Eversource and Connecticut Natural Gas were at the scene as of 7:15 a.m.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.