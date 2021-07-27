A crash closed part of New Park Avenue in West Hartford on Tuesday morning.

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A crash that closed part of New Park Avenue in West Hartford on Tuesday morning sent three people to the hospital.

The road is closed between Jefferson and Flatbush avenues.

Officials said one of the cars was traveling northbound on New Park Avenue when it crashed into a parked car on Darcy Street.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The car then slammed into a home, bursting into flames. It also caused extensive damage.

People inside the home were evacuated safely.

"Since the car was on fire, the police officers that were here prior to our arrival actually got the people out of the vehicles. They were able to get the people out through the doors," said West Hartford Fire Dept. Battalion Chief John Sokolowski.

The fire was quickly put out and three people were sent to the hospital.

A tire from one of the vehicles also struck the third floor of the home.

A utility pole and wires also came down as a result from the crash.

Crews from Eversource and Connecticut Natural Gas were at the scene as of 7:15 a.m.

