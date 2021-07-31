WEST HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Around 8:00 p.m. on July 31, The West Hartford Fire Department battled a home fire on the 300 block of South Main Street.
The West Hartford Police Department and American Medical Response were also dispatched to the scene.
Dispatched received several calls reporting the fire was visible and that the residents had evacuated the home.
Officers saw fire coming from the second floor, residents told them no one else was inside the home.
Fire fighters were able to put out the fire in around 30 minutes.
No one was injured, but the home was declared inhabitable.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the West Hartford Fire Marshal’s office and the West Hartford Police Department.
All on-duty West Hartford fire companies were on the scene, in addition to American Medical Response and the West Hartford Police Department. Also assisting were Eversource, MDC and CT Natural Gas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.