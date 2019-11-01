WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It’s safe to say that kids around the state got a lot of candy on Thursday night.
A dentist in West Hartford is offering to buy it all back for a good cause.
Trick-or-treaters will earn $2 per pound of unopened candy. Children can bring in up to three pounds.
Elmwood Dental Group will then package up the candy and send it to the troops overseas.
“We are going to ship it out to the troops for Operation Gratitude, out to the service people. We want to say thank you and this is one way to do it,” said Paula Gomes, dentist at Elmwood Dental Group.
Everyone who donates will also receive a goodie bag with a toothbrush, toothpaste and some floss.
