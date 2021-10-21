West Hartford ends mask mandate

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Starting Oct. 22, West Hartford will be repealing its mask mandate.
West Hartford is in the COVID-19 yellow zone, that’s a low level of community transmission.
Nancy Cowan, Owner of the Mosaic Sun said, “It’s been hard with the masks. It was really hard to go backwards with the mask.”
The boho chic boutique Mosaic Sun was open for six months before the pandemic hit.
Cowan says she’s excited for the masks to come off in West Hartford.
She’s happy to connect with customers on a different level. “I’m thrilled that people are going to be able to come in and not wear a mask and not have a barrier between you and your customer because that does affect sales.”
West Hartford reinstated its indoor mask mandate back in august.
COVID-19 cases were in the red zone, or high-level community transmission, for every county in Connecticut.
Now, West Hartford leaders said low transmission rates will allow them to lift the mask mandate.
It’s welcome news for Toro Mexican Street Food, a restaurant that opened three weeks ago.
Lauriel Keys, the coordinator, said, “I think more people will be comfortable to step outside of their homes, step outside of their shells.”
The town will only require masks in the public libraries.
They’re also asking unvaccinated people to continue to wear masks indoors.
Businesses may choose to have their own mask policies.
Keys said they’ll be comfortable with taking the cloth off, “We love meeting new people, seeing people’s faces. We’re here to smile and have a good time.”
