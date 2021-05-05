WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Starting Wednesday, West Hartford expanded its capacity for outdoor dining.
The town set up barriers in the roads in Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center so more people could eat outside.
West Hartford restaurants said they have already been relying heavily on their patio areas, but they got a major shot in the arm on May 5.
The same barriers were taken down in November because as the temperatures dipped, fewer people were willing to eat outside. Now, the warm weather is returning, along with a lot more outside dining options.
Restaurant owners have a few reasons to be excited.
Several restaurant limitations were lifted this past Saturday, so now there is no limit on the size of outdoor tables. Customers are able to order alcohol without food, and a curfew has been bumped back from 11 p.m. to midnight.
On May 19, every single restaurant restriction in the state will be lifted.
That means no capacity limits, no maximum table size, and no social distancing requirement. Masks, however, will still be required.
The barriers will limit parking in West Hartford Center and Blue Back Square, so people may want to show up early to get a table.
