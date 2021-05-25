WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – West Hartford firefighters rescued a dozen ducklings that were stuck in a storm drain on Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters assisted with West Hartford Animal Control to rescue the 12 ducklings.
They were released back to their mother who was waiting nearby.
None of the ducklings were injured.
