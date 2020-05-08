WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The West Hartford community is honoring the life of a little girl who tragically died.
The community is breaking ground on an outdoor classroom to honor her memory.
“This is the ground that Brigid walked, and laughed, and played, and spent her summers. The carefree days of youth,” said Tim Curtin.
Brigid Curtin’s parents say the project is one of the best ways to honor her joy, love, and unassuming nature.
"I hope they get the same experience that Brigid had and that her memory is infused here, and they get the feeling that this place is so special," said Jane Murphy, Brigid's mom.
The Friends of Brigid Curtin at Westmoor Park raised more than $320,000 to build an outdoor classroom.
“Between 8,000 and 10,000 campers coming here each year for education opportunities, and with very little indoor space to offer them for shelter, the need for an outdoor shelter was a great need,” said Douglas Jackson.
The outdoor classroom will be built big enough to accommodate 75 campers and their counselors. It’ll provide opportunity for campers to continue learning, even during inclement weather.
“Now, in the light of COVID, this actually gives us a classroom that we didn’t have before,” said Mayor Shari Cantor.
Brigid was killed by her twin brother in their West Hartford home in 2018. Her parents requested not to be asked about the tragic day, but instead focus on her legacy.
Brigid’s parents say the outdoor classroom isn’t a memorial to their daughter, rather, it’s an enhancement to the camp she loved, and a way to carry on her spirit.
“This is really a fulfillment of her dream. We’re just sorry she won’t be able to see it herself, and realize it,” Murphy said.
The outdoor classroom is expected to be completed by July.
If you would like to donate to the outdoor classroom, click here.
