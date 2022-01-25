WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Town of West Hartford handed out free N95 masks on Tuesday.
Town officials scheduled the event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 100 Mayflower St.
They said the N95 particulate respirator masks were received from the State of Connecticut.
They acquired 230,000 adult masks.
A portion were handed out during an event on Saturday.
People who were line to get them on Tuesday said they felt a bit more protected after picking them up.
“I think this is a great job that West Hartford is doing," said Janice of West Hartford. "We appreciate all the volunteers here. Without them we would be in big trouble.”
N95 and KN95 and surgical masks offer greater protection from the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 than cloth face coverings, experts have said.
