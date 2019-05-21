WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a man accused of punching a Home Depot employee in the face Monday morning.
Officers responded to the Home Depot on New Park Avenue just after 9 a.m.
A loss prevention employee was punched by a suspect, and the suspect fled the scene as a passenger in a red Ford Explorer.
Police said the suspect was attempting to steal items from the store.
An officer found the car in the area, and after initially stopping for the officer, the suspect(s) attempted to engage the officer in a pursuit.
The officer did not pursue the car, but eventually found the car unoccupied on Regent Street in Hartford.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’8” tall, 175 pounds, dark curly hair, and last seen wearing a black shirt, blue sweatshirt and jeans.
The driver is described as a black male, approximately 6’ tall, 200 pounds, with short dark hair, last seen wearing a gray top and jeans.
The Home Depot employee suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West Hartford Police.
