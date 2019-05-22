WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A West Hartford neighborhood once tormented by sewage and flooded basements are saying the problems never really went away.
Back in October, a collapsed pipe liner caused a backup that sent thousands of gallons of raw sewage into the street and damaged 26 homes.
When this happened in October, MDC was quick to swoop in. They paid for the repairs, they installed sump pumps to drain excess water, but that may have just been a band-aid, because neighbor say to this day, they’re still dealing with problems.
Flooded by raw sewage, Drone 3 shows the catastrophe on Linbrook Road.
On Wednesday, the street looks much better, but the nasty conditions still plague many of these homes. Terry Conlon owns one of the 26 homes that MDC repaired after the October mess.
“They came out and ripped everything out and started to rebuild my basement,” Conlon said.
But he says the source of the problem was never identified.
“I had two more incidents after that. As much as three and a half to four feet of water in my basement again,” Conlon said.
What’s worse is homes that weren’t affected in October are having issues now, like Kate Wizeman’s up the street.
“They day after the rainy day, a few days after the rainy days are usually the worst,” Wizeman said.
MDC installed a sump pump and it now pumps around the clock, several times an hour.
“Other people are having a lot more water in their basement, more than they’ve ever had and they lived in the neighborhood for 10 to 20 years. They had a dry basement and now they have a basement with rivers in it,” Wizeman said.
And no one knows exactly why this is happening.
“I wish I had a crystal ball or a money tree in my backyard, but the reality is it’s going to take a lot of money and a lot of resources to study that, get the results and get it corrected,” Conlon said.
MDC and the town are both aware of the problem and MDC tells Channel 3 they’re committed to working with the town and neighbors to find the solution.
Residents believe them, but with at least 35 homeowners reporting problems, they don’t just need answers, they need a solution, fast.
“Find out exactly what the issues are, when the issues can get resolved and who is responsible for the issues,” Conlon said.
Both MDC and the town know this is a pressing matter and will meet with residents in two weeks.
