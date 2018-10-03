WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews continue to clean up a mess caused by a sewer backup in West Hartford.
The backup happened on Wednesday morning on Linbrook Road near Fern Street, flooding the streets and basements of homes.
Roughly 20 homes were impacted, according to the Metropolitan District Commission.
As of Wednesday evening, professional service water cleanup and restoration crews were still at the scene and have pumped out almost all of the basements, but the work continues.
MDC officials are working with homeowners who have been displaced due to the flooding and have arranged hotel rooms for them.
While some homes saw a puddle in their basements, others reported 4 feet of sewage in theirs.
"I have four kids and the room that got destroyed is the room they all go to. All our stuff is down there, my lifetime collection of books and sports memorabilia, it’s a catastrophic loss for my family, no doubt about it," said homeowner Rick Bush.
Residents said on Wednesday evening that water has been cut to their homes, and several port-o-potties were stationed in the area.
There isn't a timetable as to when things will get back to normal, as MDC officials said they need to figure out what caused the blockage.
"Typically, when a sewer blockage is suspected, the first step is to begin 'bypass pumping,' [which is] pumping wastewater around the potentially blocked area of sewer so as to continue safe, sanitary wastewater service while working to locate and relieve the possible blockage," said Kerry Martin, assistant to the chief executive officer, MDC. "This also allows crews to get a clearer picture of the condition of the sewer and possible cause of any blockage."
Officials said they'll need to send someone down in the pipe, but as of Wednesday evening, the water levels were still too high.
"An MDC contractor performed sewer pipe restoration work in the Linbrook Road area in the summer of 2018," Martin said. "MDC’s contractor is working with staff to complete the investigation and determine the cause of the current issue."
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
