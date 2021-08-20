WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The town of West Hartford is implementing an indoor mask mandate, effective at 12 p.m. on Friday.
It’ll remain in effect until further notice.
Last week, town officials said they would implement the indoor mask mandate if West Hartford reached the high community transmission “red zone” – defined by the State Department of Public Health, which means the town would see a daily COVID case rate of 15 or more per 100,000 people.
On Friday, the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District reported that West Hartford exceeded that threshold with 16.7 cases per 100,000.
West Hartford’s universal indoor mask mandate will require all persons to wear a mask in any public indoor place.
West Hartford leaders are also joining more than a dozen other local communities in pushing for a state-wide mask mandate.
“Our approach has been, and continues to be, education first, enforcement second. We have reached out to our community over the past few weeks to alert them of the possibility of a local indoor mask mandate. We will continue to take proactive steps to make sure that our businesses, restaurants, places of worship, schools, grocery stores, and long-term care facilities are aware of this new requirement,” said Town Manager Matt Hart.
“We all want to keep our communities safe while keeping schools, towns, and businesses open,” said Mayor Shari Cantor. “Please, if you have not been vaccinated, do so to protect yourself, your family and your community. Vaccines are safe, free and easier than ever to obtain.”
