SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) - A West Hartford man was arrested Saturday for threatening another driver in the Marion Ave. area.
According to police, 24-year-old Juan Rivera was arrested after police say he followed the victim to a house. Police say Rivera was flashing his car's headlights at the victim.
Once in the driveway River began to yell at the victim and was calling him a Jehovah’s Witness.
Police said Rivera threatened to “pop” the victim and reached around behind his back as if he was getting a weapon but did not actually show a weapon.
The victim was able to alert people inside the home who came out.
Rivera then fled the area in a vehicle. The vehicle’s description was put out to other area departments and Bristol Police located the vehicle a short time later.
Southington Officers responded to the location and continued the investigation.
Rivera was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving with intent to harass, second-degree breach of peace, intimidation based on bigotry or bias, second-degree threatening and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Police said Rivera was released on a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court Aug. 30.
