WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Two children were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Hartford Thursday night.
State police said two cars collided around 8:30 p.m. on I-84 east.
Police said both children were taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for treatment.
A short time later, officers arrested 37-year-old Jason Hayes of West Hartford near the scene of the crash.
Troopers said he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs and resisted arrest.
