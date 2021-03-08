WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – West Hartford Public Schools announced that students in the middle and high schools will return to daily in-person learning.
Beginning Wednesday, March 17, the students will move out of hybrid learning.
The district said this will not impact those who have been elected RLE for the full school year.
Superintendent Tom Moore sent out a letter to parents saying in part, “Many factors have been taken into account in this decision. Not only have we seen a significant decline in our cases in town and in our schools, but our test positivity rate continues to fall. The warmer weather we will begin to see this week allows us to move outdoors in some instances, and increase our ventilation opportunities.”
The district plans to continue mask wearing and social distancing in hallways and classrooms.
