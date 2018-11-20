WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A West Hartford mom blasted school and district leaders for their response to her daughter being subjected to anti-Semitic behavior including having a Swastika put in her face.
The family addressed the school board during the meeting on Tuesday night.
The parents of the young woman who was targeted say she was victimized twice.
Once by the offending student and again by school administrators who they feel only responded with a slap on the wrist.
“We need to make sure that what happened to my daughter does not happen to anybody else of any race religion ethnicity,” said Kim Jackson.
Kim Jackson took West Hartford school leaders to task for their handling of an anti-Semitic incident where her daughter, Hall High School junior Leah Jackson was targeted in her chemistry class.
“Unless we help children understand that there are consequences for their actions how will they learn,” said Kim.
On Tuesday, after Leah answered a question in class a male student made a remark about Leah’s religion.
“The student stated Jews always think they have all the authority. She was taken aback by the comment but chose to continue working,” said Kim.
But that was only the beginning.
“Within minutes of making this comment, while the group was using large beads to model molecules, the student created a swastika out of the beads and placed it in front of her. The student remarked is this right compound,” Kim said.
Leah reported what happened to school administrators and the student who made the remark and Swastika served an in-school suspension.
But the Jacksons were shocked when the student was allowed to play in a Hall High School football game just four days later.
“My question tonight is where is the accountability? What are we teaching children that they can do or say anything they want and there won’t be any meaningful consequences,” Kim said.
After Kim’s speech she received a standing ovation but board chair Carol Blanks said any policy changes would be up to Hall High leaders.
“That’s at the discretion of the principal at the school and we as a board don’t get into those administrative practices,” said Blanks.
Kim and Leah just hope the incident leads to meaningful change because they believe district and school leaders let everyone down.
“The administration did an incredible disservice to the Hall and West Hartford communities this past weekend. They did not uphold the very ideals for which they stand,” said Kim.
Leah and some of her Hall High classmates are working to create a set of proactive guidelines to deal with discrimination.
