WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A West Hartford woman who has been hospitalized after being stabbed by her son continues to recover.
Police are still looking for a motive after a 12-year-old boy stabbed his sister to death and wounded his mother.
It happened last month at a home on Stoner Drive in West Hartford.
Police have not released the names of those involved, however, West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor identified the family as the Murphy-Curtin family.
In a statement on Wednesday, the family spokesperson said the mother, identified as Jane, was moved out of the Intensive Care Unit and will be moved to a rehabilitation facility “where she will begin the long and difficult process of healing.”
He also said “The family is so grateful for the outpouring of kindness and support they’ve received,” and added that they continue to ask for prayers and privacy.
A day after the deadly stabbing, police charged the 12-year-old boy with murder with special circumstances, and first-degree assault. He was arraigned at Connecticut Children's Hospital.
The two children attended Sedgwick Middle School in West Hartford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.