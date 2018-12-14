WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A watchful neighbor is being hailed for helping police catch two thieves stealing packages from several homes.
This porch pirate story is unlike many we’ve heard before because of how it ended.
The packages were recovered and the culprits have been arrested.
This time of year, a delivered package becomes a target for porch pirates.
If it wasn’t for one vigilant neighbor in West Hartford, four families would have one less gift this holiday season.
“There was a person driving down the street here in town, saw a car stopped, a person got out, ran up to a front porch, grabbed a box, got in the car and took off. That person said, ‘gee that didn’t look right, let me call the police,’” said Captain Michael Perruccio, West Hartford Police Department.
Police say two men took four packages from separate homes on Beverly and Lexington Roads, but they didn’t keep them for long
“We found the car, stopped it, not only did they have the package from one house, but they had packages from other houses in West Hartford that they had no business having in the car with them,” Perruccio said.
People living here say this is typically a safe area and they aren’t surprised to hear this is a case of neighbors looking out for neighbors.
“I know people who have cameras and stuff on their doors just in case somebody takes a package they can film them but there was really never a need here at least so far, we cross our fingers,” said Teddy Di Poi.
The suspects in this case are now facing several charges including larceny and trespassing.
The packages have been returned to their rightful owners thanks to a watchful eye who trusted their instincts and called police.
“Usually, if you see something and go, ‘wow that doesn’t look right,’ call us. I’d rather come out and it’s nothing then later find out a crime had occurred so this is another great example of community helping the police,” Perruccio said.
If you plan to order any more packages online, police say try to have them delivered to a business or some place you know they will be received by someone right away.
As a last resort you can always have them sent to the post office
