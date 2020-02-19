WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The pushing for later school start times is gaining momentum.
The West Hartford Board of Education passed a motion the calls on lawmakers to consider requiring schools across the state to have school days begin later in the morning.
It’s not just parents who were split on this resolution, the Board of Education was too and now this calls on the Connecticut General Assembly to pass legislation that would allow middle school and high school students to start classes after 8:30 a.m.
It’s been a topic of debate in West Hartford for a few years. Those in support of later start times say their children can be more alert and ready to learn.
“It improves mental health, it improves the ability to learn and retain information. It means athletes get hurt less when they’re less sleep deprived. It could improve our athlete’s sports teams’ performance,” said Mary Fleischli, a parent.
But other parents are strongly opposed to the proposed changes.
Buses don’t go to Chris Torino’s neighborhood, so he has to drop off his children every morning.
“My problem is immediately based on what I’m seeing tonight, is that they want to start the day at 8:30. I need to be at my desk at 8:30 as does my wife,” Torino said.
In 2017, a committee was created to look into the issue of school start times. Supporters also argue a state-wide initiative would provide fairness across districts, benefiting all students.
“We have the opportunity to act and support our community’s young people and their health and well-being,” said Isabella Galm.
Board members opposed to the resolution aren’t optimistic it will go far, particularly at the state level.
“To think that us putting a proclamation out as one of 169 towns is going to be the thing that makes the difference, I think is just political,” said Robert Levine, West Hartford Schools board member.
Those celebrating the passage say it would take some getting used to, but eventually be for the benefit of students and their parents.
There was some concern discussed about unintended consequences this could have on student who have part time jobs and are involved in athletics.
At this point, nothing is set in stone. This will go to the General Assembly and they will consider it and also hear feedback from other school districts as well.
If lawmakers take up the bill, it wouldn't be until the next legislative session.
(1) comment
There are 24 hours in a day. If you start school an hour later, you get out an hour later. Then after school activities are finished an hour later. Homework is then started/finished an hour later. The student then goes to sleep an hour later. Show me how this results in "more sleep"! Hey West Hartford: You want to change YOUR hours? Then Do it and keep it in West Hartford
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.