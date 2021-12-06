WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A West Hartford father is behind bars, accused of killing his infant daughter.
It happened around 11:20 Friday night at a residence.
Investigators initially responded to the home after receiving a 911 call regarding a medical emergency.
When officers arrived, it was reported that an infant sustained injury from a fall while in the care of a parent.
According to court documents, the baby was dropped on her head.
The child was sent to Connecticut Children’s Medical center by ambulance. West Hartford Police Detective Division began an investigation due to the severity of the injuries on the infant.
On Saturday, detectives were notified that the infant died due to their injuries.
West Hartford Police then got an arrest warrant for the child’s father, Grant McAuslan, 34.
He was arrested and charged with manslaughter and risk of injury to a minor.
The 34-year-old is from Scotland, but has dual citizenship. McAuslan’s been in the country since 2009 and has lived in Connecticut for four years.
His attorney says that this happened in a span of a minute, but according to the arrest warrant, doctors say differently.
“What happened here over the weekend was a very tragic and sad accident. That’s what happened,” McAuslan’s attorney, William Paetzold, says.
According to the arrest warrant, the baby was sleeping in a lounger. McAuslan told police...
“He had picked her up in his arms from the ‘Dock-A-Tot’ turned to his right to exit the bedroom and stated that the victim slipped out of his arms and fell onto the hardwood floor.”
The suspect’s wife and mother and father-in-law were home at the time of the incident.
When they went to the hospital, McAuslan told police he was “adamant that he did not intentionally throw infant victim and did not attempt to physically harm her.”
McAuslan insisted it was an accident.
Later, a doctor determined, “the injuries sustained by infant victim were not consistent with a drop of the height being reported and states that the most likely diagnosis is abusive head trauma.”
“I believe West Hartford Police rushed to judgement filing these charges against Grant without doing a thorough and complete investigation,” says Paetzold.
His wife, along with almost a dozen others who know the family, were in the courtroom Monday.
“The family suffered greatly and they’re here to support Grant because they know the type of person Grant is. He’s a loving, caring, and warm father family husband and family man,” says Paetzold.
The couple also has another child who is two years old.
McAuslan's bond was lowered to $750,000.
