(WEST HARTFORD) West Hartford Police arrested a man for stealing a car that was left running in a gas station parking lot on Saturday afternoon.
Police arrested 35-year-old Arnold J. Huge on Saturday for stealing a running car at the Shell gas Station on the corner of Troutbrook Rd. and Farmington Ave.
Hartford Police attempted to stop Huge as he fled police.
Police said Huge struck and injured a person after crashing into several parked cars and knocking down a pole at the intersection of Sigourney Street and Homestead Avenue.
Hartford Police are processing charges for Huge for the crash.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
