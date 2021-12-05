WFSB- Around 11:21 p.m. on Friday, West Hartford Police received a call concerning a medical emergency at a home in West Hartford.
When officers arrived, it was reported that an infant sustained injury from a fall while in the care of a parent.
The child was sent to Connecticut Children’s Medical center by ambulance. West Hartford Police Detective Division began an investigation due to the severity of the injuries on the infant.
Yesterday, detectives were notified that the infant died due to their injuries.
West Hartford Police then got an arrest warrant for the child’s father, Grant McAuslan, 34.
He was arrested and charged with manslaughter and risk of injury to a minor.
McAuslan is currently being held on $1.25 bond at the West Hartford Police Department.
This is currently an active investigation.
Stay with Channel 3 as we learn more about this story.
(1) comment
Bond set at $1.25. Are you kidding? I hope this is a typo on the WFSB part.
