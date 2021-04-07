WEST HARTFORD (WFSB) - Police were called to West Farms Mall following a bomb threat Wednesday evening.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the mall around 6:21 to investigate a bomb threat.
West Hartford Police & Fire along with Farmington Police responded and a search of the mall was completed.
Police said nothing suspicious was located and police will be following up regarding the nature of the original complaint.
The mall was about to close at the time and that process was hastened; some area streets were temporarily closed during the investigation as well.
Police left the scene around 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.