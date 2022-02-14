WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police officers in West Hartford started wearing body cameras on Monday.
The West Hartford Police Department said it spent months choosing the best equipment and trained every officer on how to use the cameras.
Monday, they said they were finally ready to roll.
Every officer from the chief down will begin wearing the Axon body cameras.
The department recently purchased 140 cameras and WHPD leaders said they were very excited because they wanted to increase transparency. They believe the equipment will be a helpful tool in protecting both officers and the public.
There has been a big emphasis around the state and across the country on police accountability, and the camera footage is meant to provide an impartial witness to every officer interaction.
Town leaders said the technology is impressive, but not cheap.
The department committed to spend as much as $1 million on the body cameras, updating its dash cams, and creating a system to store all the footage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.