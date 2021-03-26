WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- West Hartford police are investigating after two ATMs were stolen from Shell gas stations early Friday morning.
Police said thieves broke into the gas station just after 4 a.m. on Park Road and grabbed the ATM.
Damage was also done to the front door.
The same thing happened at the Shell gas station on Prospect Avenue.
West Hartford police said they are aware of similar incidents happening in the greater Hartford area.
It happened during the overnight hours on Friday in East Windsor at a gas station on North Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-523-5203.
