WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – West Hartford police are investigating the death of a man who was found responsive on Thursday.
Police responded to a multi-unit home on Prospect Avenue around 11:52 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers found an unresponsive man who was presumed deceased on the scene.
The death is being considered “untimely” and an investigation is under.
Police said there does not appear to be any danger to the public.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact West Hartford Police at 860-570-8882.
