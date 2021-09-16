WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It took about a minute for suspects to steal a catalytic converter in West Hartford, according to police.
The West Hartford Police Department posted to social media on Wednesday surveillance photos of the suspects' vehicle.
Police said three suspects were involved.
"If you recognize the car give us a call," they wrote. "Keep an eye out for suspicious vehicles and of course the sound of a metal saw at unusual hours."
The car was gold-colored and had tinted windows.
Let's talk catalytic converter thefts-3 suspects in this car took about a minute to steal one. If you recognize the car give us a call! Keep an eye out for suspicious vehicles and of course the sound of a metal saw at unusual hours. pic.twitter.com/mr4w4ooZVu— West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) September 16, 2021
Catalytic converter thefts have become more and more common over the past year, according to police. They said there have been reports of them happening across the state.
Most recently, police in Vernon said catalytic converters were stolen from school buses.
