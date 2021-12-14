WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are looking for assistance as they continue to work on keeping the number of car break-ins in town down.
In one case, a man was caught on a resident's Ring camera going up to a vehicle on Berkshire Road during the evening hours and tried opening the door.
When they door wouldn't open, the person in question hopped back into their car and drove off.
They were also spotted trying to break into other cars in the area of Berkshire Road.
Police say the man appeared to be holding a black handgun.
The suspect is described as a light skinned man and was last seen wearing a navy blue "Champion" brand hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
At some point that night, the same person stole a car that was parked on Vardon Road.
Police noted that the vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside.
No one was injured during these incidents.
Anyone with any information is asked to call West Hartford Police.
