WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A possible deadly hit-and-run is under investigation in West Hartford.
According to West Hartford police, Route 44 was shut down on Friday around 7:15 a.m. between Prospect Avenue and Whetten Road.
They said a jogger noticed what appeared to be a dead person in a grassy area off of Albany Avenue, just east of Bainton Road.
After officers arrived, they said they found a dead man, possibly in his 20s, who was likely the victim of a hit-and-run.
Albany Ave. (Rt. 44) is closed between Prospect Ave. & Whetten Rd. due to an active police investigation. Please avoid the area.
The man's identity has not been released.
They called it an "active police investigation" and asked drivers at the time to avoid the area.
