WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - West Hartford Police are searching for a carjacking suspect.
The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday.
A 71-year-old woman was carjacked in front of 54 Cody Street.
The victim said she was dropping off her car for repair work when the suspect came up to her car window, showed her a handgun, and removed her from the car.
The suspect was described as a Black male, around 6'2". He was wearing a black mask, a puffy black jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers.
The stolen car is a 2013 dark gray Honda Accord LX 4D with CT Registration AE79232.
The West Hartford Police Department, Greater Hartford Auto Theft Task Force and State Police are actively investigating this incident.
If you observe the vehicle or a suspect matching the description contact the police immediately.
Workers in the area say they have dealt with too many crimes lately.
"Over the last 6 months to 8 months we’ve had our catalytic converters hit twice. We had someone who was parked out back, in broad daylight, yanked out their catalytic converter and ran out," said Chris Herget, of West Hartford.
Anyone with further information on this incident is urged to call the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203 or use the WHPD Tip Line with any information.
The Tip Line email is whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov and the phone number is (860) 570-8969.
